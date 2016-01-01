Dr. Stephen Day, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Day is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Day, MD
Dr. Stephen Day, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Baytown, TX. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
Texas Foot and Ankle Associates PA1610 James Bowie Dr Ste A102, Baytown, TX 77520 Directions (281) 427-1802
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Day has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Day accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Day has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Day has seen patients for Bunion Surgery and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Day on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Day. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Day.
