Dr. Stephen De Souza, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (26)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Stephen De Souza, MD

Dr. Stephen De Souza, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Manchester Royal Eye Hosp/U Manchester

Dr. De Souza works at Associated Retina Consultants, Phoenix, AZ in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ, Mesa, AZ, Scottsdale, AZ, Gilbert, AZ and Casa Grande, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. De Souza's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Retina Consultants
    1750 E Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 242-4928
  2. 2
    Associated Retinal Consultants, Peoria office
    15353 N 91st Ave, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 242-4928
  3. 3
    Associated Retina Consultants
    1933 S Alma School Rd, Mesa, AZ 85210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 242-4928
  4. 4
    Associated Retina Consultants
    14500 N Northsight Blvd Ste 121, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 242-4928
  5. 5
    Associated Retinal Consultants, Gilbert, AZ
    3513 S Mercy Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 821-3500
  6. 6
    Associated Retina Consultants
    545 N Peart Rd Ste 200, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 242-4928
  7. 7
    Associated Retina Consultants
    454 N Peart Rd, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 242-4928

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eye Disease
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Eye Disease
Vitreoretinal Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Alta Health Network
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Banner Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Prime Health Services

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Stephen De Souza, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548232820
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Manchester Royal Eye Hosp/U Manchester
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Toronto
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ottawa Genl Hosp
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen De Souza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Souza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De Souza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Souza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. De Souza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Souza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Souza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Souza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

