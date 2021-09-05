Overview of Dr. Stephen De Souza, MD

Dr. Stephen De Souza, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Manchester Royal Eye Hosp/U Manchester



Dr. De Souza works at Associated Retina Consultants, Phoenix, AZ in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ, Mesa, AZ, Scottsdale, AZ, Gilbert, AZ and Casa Grande, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.