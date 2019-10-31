Overview

Dr. Stephen Deal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Caromont Regional Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Deal works at Endoscopy Services Center-billingsley in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Matthews, NC and Monroe, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.