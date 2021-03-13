Overview of Dr. Stephen Dechter, DO

Dr. Stephen Dechter, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pasco, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Klickitat Valley Hospital, Lourdes Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Dechter works at Benton Franklin Orthopedic in Pasco, WA with other offices in Kennewick, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.