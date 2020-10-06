Dr. Stephen Delatte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delatte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Delatte, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Delatte, MD
Dr. Stephen Delatte, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Delatte works at
Dr. Delatte's Office Locations
Delatte Plastic Surgery and Skin Care Specialists917 Coolidge Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 269-4949Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Delatte is hands down absolutely amazing! He is very knowledgeable and speaks on a level that anyone can understand. He gave me my life back as a wife and mother. He and his partner are perfectionist and take pride in their work. I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 but none of my medical team recommended a mastectomy. I wanted a bilateral mastectomy for piece of mind because of my story of how my cancer was found. My husband and I was very pleased with our first consultation and knew that he would be the one. Dr. Delatte, Dr. St. Hilaire, and their staff are amazing from the time you walk in to the time you leave.
About Dr. Stephen Delatte, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1245253194
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delatte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delatte accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delatte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delatte works at
Dr. Delatte has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delatte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Delatte. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delatte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delatte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delatte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.