Dr. Stephen Delatte, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (9)
Lafayette, LA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Delatte, MD

Dr. Stephen Delatte, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Delatte works at Delatte Plastic Surgery and Skin Care Specialists in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Delatte's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Delatte Plastic Surgery and Skin Care Specialists
    917 Coolidge Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70503 (337) 269-4949
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 06, 2020
    Dr. Delatte is hands down absolutely amazing! He is very knowledgeable and speaks on a level that anyone can understand. He gave me my life back as a wife and mother. He and his partner are perfectionist and take pride in their work. I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 but none of my medical team recommended a mastectomy. I wanted a bilateral mastectomy for piece of mind because of my story of how my cancer was found. My husband and I was very pleased with our first consultation and knew that he would be the one. Dr. Delatte, Dr. St. Hilaire, and their staff are amazing from the time you walk in to the time you leave.
    Daisy Taylor — Oct 06, 2020
    About Dr. Stephen Delatte, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245253194
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Delatte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delatte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Delatte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Delatte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Delatte works at Delatte Plastic Surgery and Skin Care Specialists in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Delatte’s profile.

    Dr. Delatte has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delatte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Delatte. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delatte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delatte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delatte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

