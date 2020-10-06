Overview of Dr. Stephen Delatte, MD

Dr. Stephen Delatte, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Delatte works at Delatte Plastic Surgery and Skin Care Specialists in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.