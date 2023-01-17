Overview of Dr. Stephen Dent, MD

Dr. Stephen Dent, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Dent works at San Diego Ear Nose & Throat Specialists in Carlsbad, CA with other offices in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Acute Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.