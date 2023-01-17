See All Otolaryngologists in Carlsbad, CA
Dr. Stephen Dent, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.7 (40)
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Dent, MD

Dr. Stephen Dent, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Dr. Dent works at San Diego Ear Nose & Throat Specialists in Carlsbad, CA with other offices in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Acute Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dent's Office Locations

  1. 1
    San Diego Ear Nose & Throat Specialists
    2020 Cassia Rd Ste 101, Carlsbad, CA 92009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 479-2100
  2. 2
    M J Thibault MD Inc
    227 N El Camino Real Ste 100, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 322-6920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Acute Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Chronic Ear Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • GENERAL
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 17, 2023
    Dealt with my panic attacks better than any doctor I’ve encountered + my breathing is starting to improve. So thankful!
    — Jan 17, 2023
    About Dr. Stephen Dent, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215943139
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dent has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dent accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Dent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dent has seen patients for Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Acute Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Dent. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dent.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
