Overview of Dr. Stephen Depasquale, MD

Dr. Stephen Depasquale, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Depasquale works at Chattanooga's Program In Women's Oncology in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Ovarian Cancer and Vulvectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.