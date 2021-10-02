Dr. Stephen Depasquale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Depasquale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Depasquale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Depasquale, MD
Dr. Stephen Depasquale, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Depasquale's Office Locations
Chatt Programm in Women's Oncology102 CENTRAL AVE, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 266-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. DePasquale is a wonderful doctor who is knowledgeable, caring and listens. He is good to explain and take time with you. On my past visit with him, I got to see his sense of humor as well. I was also pleased that I was in and out quickly for this last appointment.
About Dr. Stephen Depasquale, MD
- Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801848320
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Depasquale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Depasquale accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Depasquale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Depasquale has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Ovarian Cancer and Vulvectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Depasquale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Depasquale speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Depasquale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Depasquale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Depasquale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Depasquale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.