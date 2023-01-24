Dr. Stephen Desilva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desilva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Desilva, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Desilva, MD
Dr. Stephen Desilva, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Dr. Desilva's Office Locations
Henry Ford Hospital2799 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (248) 925-6653Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Henry Ford Hospital Campus3031 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600
Henry Ford Medical Center - Sterling Heights3500 15 Mile Rd Fl 1, Sterling Heights, MI 48310 Directions (800) 436-7936
Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 325-1000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Desilva, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1497792980
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desilva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desilva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desilva has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desilva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Desilva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desilva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desilva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desilva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.