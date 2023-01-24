Overview of Dr. Stephen Desilva, MD

Dr. Stephen Desilva, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Desilva works at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, MI with other offices in Sterling Heights, MI and West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.