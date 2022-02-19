Overview of Dr. Stephen Desio, MD

Dr. Stephen Desio, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge) and Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Desio works at Stephen M. Desio, M.D. in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.