Dr. Stephen Desio, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen Desio, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge) and Saint Vincent Hospital.
Stephen M. Desio, M.D.123 Summer St # 520, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 363-6363Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Dr Desio replaced both of my knees. He is a great guy in the office and in the OR. Easy to talk with without him "talking down." He is a super athlete and understands the unique problems athletes incur. I would recommend him to anyone. He has Doug, his PA that does a lot of the pre and post things. A great guy too! He has what may be the easiest office staff to work with anywhere! What your ortho guy shoule be!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- University of Utah Hospital
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- City College of New York
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
