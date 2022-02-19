See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Worcester, MA
Dr. Stephen Desio, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (34)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Desio, MD

Dr. Stephen Desio, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge) and Saint Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Desio works at Stephen M. Desio, M.D. in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Desio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stephen M. Desio, M.D.
    123 Summer St # 520, Worcester, MA 01608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 363-6363
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
  • Saint Vincent Hospital

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Rotator Cuff Tear
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 19, 2022
    Dr Desio replaced both of my knees. He is a great guy in the office and in the OR. Easy to talk with without him "talking down." He is a super athlete and understands the unique problems athletes incur. I would recommend him to anyone. He has Doug, his PA that does a lot of the pre and post things. A great guy too! He has what may be the easiest office staff to work with anywhere! What your ortho guy shoule be!
    Steve S — Feb 19, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Desio, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578551933
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Utah Hospital
    Internship
    • New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • City College of New York
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Desio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Desio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desio works at Stephen M. Desio, M.D. in Worcester, MA. View the full address on Dr. Desio’s profile.

    Dr. Desio has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Desio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

