Dr. Stephen Dickson, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Stephen Dickson, MD

Dr. Stephen Dickson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Research Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Dickson works at Midwest Heart & Vascular Specialists - Independence in Independence, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dickson's Office Locations

    Midwest Heart & Vascular Specialists - Independence
    19550 E 39th St S Ste 215, Independence, MO 64057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 378-5411
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee's Summit Medical Center
  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Research Medical Center
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Anemia
Anxiety
Chronic Sinusitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Chronic Sinusitis

Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Stephen Dickson, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1023422474
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    • Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
