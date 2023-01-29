Dr. Dimarzo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Dimarzo, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Dimarzo, MD
Dr. Stephen Dimarzo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Uscd Med Ctr
Dr. Dimarzo works at
Dr. Dimarzo's Office Locations
Scripps Clinic9333 Genesee Ave Ste 170, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 882-8350Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dimarzo was my OB/Gyn for my first pregnancy when I was 22 up until I was 31, and he had such a calming, knowledgeable and reassuring manner that although I was nervous he had the wisdom and patience that only comes with years of experience. I continued with Dr. D through my other two children and two surrogacies. The two surrogate pregnancies were both twins and he made sure all my concerns were answered and that I knew above all else he was there for me to have the safest delivery possible. Even when I needed to go in for an emergency c-section he was right there with me holding my hand. If it wasn’t for Dr. D I don’t believe I would have become a surrogate. It was his reassuring bedside manner and honesty when answering my questions that gave me confidence during pregnancy and delivery. There is no other Dr. I would have wanted to take the journey to motherhood with.
About Dr. Stephen Dimarzo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Uscd Med Ctr
- Uscd Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dimarzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dimarzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimarzo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimarzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dimarzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dimarzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.