Dr. Stephen Dinsmore, MD
Dr. Stephen Dinsmore, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Charles L. Janes MD Inc420 E 3rd St Ste 603, Los Angeles, CA 90013 Directions (213) 680-1551
East-west Eye Institute A Medical Corporation23441 Madison St Ste 120, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 373-6708
He is An excellent clinician as well as great customer service!
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Ophthalmology
