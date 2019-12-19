Overview of Dr. Stephen Dinsmore, MD

Dr. Stephen Dinsmore, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Dinsmore works at Eastwest Eye Institute in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.