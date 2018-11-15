Dr. Stephen Dinwiddie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinwiddie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Dinwiddie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Dinwiddie, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dinwiddie works at
Locations
Northwestern Medical Group - Arkes Pavilion676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-5060
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dinwiddie saves my life. He continues to help me year in and year out. I’m lucky to have him as my doctor.
About Dr. Stephen Dinwiddie, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1669590741
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hospital Wash University
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dinwiddie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dinwiddie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dinwiddie works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinwiddie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinwiddie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinwiddie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinwiddie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.