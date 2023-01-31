Overview of Dr. Stephen Divers, MD

Dr. Stephen Divers, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Arkadelphia, CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, Mena Regional Health System, National Park Medical Center, Ouachita County Medical Center and Saline Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Divers works at Genesis Cancer Center in Hot Springs, AR with other offices in Mena, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.