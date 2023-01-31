Dr. Stephen Divers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Divers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Divers, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Divers, MD
Dr. Stephen Divers, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Arkadelphia, CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, Mena Regional Health System, National Park Medical Center, Ouachita County Medical Center and Saline Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Divers' Office Locations
Genesis Cancer Center133 Harmony Park Cir, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Directions (501) 624-7700
Genesis Cancer Center136 HEALTH PARK DR, Mena, AR 71953 Directions (501) 624-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Arkadelphia
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
- Mena Regional Health System
- National Park Medical Center
- Ouachita County Medical Center
- Saline Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Superman! I wouldn't go to anyone else.
About Dr. Stephen Divers, MD
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Divers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Divers accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Divers has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Divers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Divers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Divers.
