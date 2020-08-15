Dr. Stephen Doane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Doane, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Doane, MD
Dr. Stephen Doane, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They completed their fellowship with Thomas Jefferson U & Hosp

Dr. Doane's Office Locations
Advanced Surgeon Medical Group328 S 1st St Ste F, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 282-0282
Hospital Affiliations
- Alhambra Hospital Medical Center
- Garfield Medical Center
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency

- Aetna
- Allied Pacific IPA
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare

Ratings & Reviews

I had a mass in my gallbladder since 2005 which i monitored by ultrasound twice a year. It shows benign but it always bothers me as there is no guarantee that it wont turn into something bad. My GI doctor suggested to have my gallbladder removed. I was hesitant until i talked to Dr. Doane 6 months ago. He was very professional and patient and most importantly, he is very experienced with this kind of procedure. He explained to me how the procedure is done and what to watch for afterwards. I felt I finally have enough confidence to have the cholecystectomy surgery. Despite COVID situation, Dr Doane was able to perform the procedure safely for me in May at Alhambra Hospital. I had endured some pain and constipation after the surgery but i recovered quite well after 2 week. I would definitely recommend Dr. Doane to anyone. BTW, his staff are very caring as well.
About Dr. Stephen Doane, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson U & Hosp
- Temple University Hospital
- Stanford University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doane accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Doane speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Doane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doane.
