Overview of Dr. Stephen Dobkin, MD

Dr. Stephen Dobkin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Dobkin works at Adventhealth Medical Group Urology At East Orlando in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Hydronephrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.