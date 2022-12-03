See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Reed City, MI
Dr. Stephen Doyle, DO

Internal Medicine
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Doyle, DO

Dr. Stephen Doyle, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Reed City, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.

Dr. Doyle works at SHMG Pulmonary - Reed City in Reed City, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Doyle's Office Locations

    Spectrum Health Reed City Campus
    225 N State St, Reed City, MI 49677 (616) 267-8244
    4100 Lake Dr Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 (616) 267-8244

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing

Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Confusion
Constipation
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Heart Disease
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Histoplasmosis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Postnasal Drip
Potassium Deficiency
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2022
    He is very compassionate and cares about his patients
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Doyle, DO

    Internal Medicine
    10 years of experience
    English
    1013357722
    Education & Certifications

    KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Doyle, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Doyle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doyle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

