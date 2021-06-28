Dr. Stephen Dreskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dreskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Dreskin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Dreskin, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Dr. Dreskin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Westside Neurology Services2700 Westside Dr NW Ste 306, Cleveland, TN 37312 Directions (423) 473-0726
-
2
Tennessee Valley Pain Management1012 Executive Dr, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 486-1444
-
3
Chattanooga6130 Shallowford Rd Ste 101, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 664-4635
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dreskin?
Dr.Dreskin is one of the best and Caring Doctor's..I have been going to him for over 13 years and is always caring and listen to my every needs that is going on with me.Has always been very concerned with me..He always knows how you are feeling once you walk into the room.I am blessed to have him as my Pain Management doctor due to my Multiple knee surgeries.Thanks Dr.Dreskin for caring..
About Dr. Stephen Dreskin, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1386648160
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hp M C
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dreskin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dreskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dreskin works at
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Dreskin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dreskin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dreskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dreskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.