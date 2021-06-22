Dr. Stephen Dube, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dube is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Dube, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Dube, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.
Locations
Plymouth Carver Primary Care PC110 Long Pond Rd Ste 212, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 746-0565
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had Dr Dube as my primary for about 33 years and was always so happy with his care. His medication regimen for me was wonderful--I have a rather complex situation--and I remained well and hospital free all those years. If you are looking for a wonderful medical provider, and he is practicing, choose him!
About Dr. Stephen Dube, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dube accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dube has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dube. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dube.
