Dr. Stephen Dunn, MD

Critical Care Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Dunn, MD

Dr. Stephen Dunn, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Dunn works at Dept of Pediatric Surgery in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Dunn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Pediatric Surgery
    1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 651-5888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Organ Transplant
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    About Dr. Stephen Dunn, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1356317366
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Christophers Hospital Chldn
    Residency
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Internship
    • Ind University Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Dunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dunn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dunn works at Dept of Pediatric Surgery in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Dunn’s profile.

    Dr. Dunn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

