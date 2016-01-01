Dr. Stephen Dunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Dunn, MD
Dr. Stephen Dunn, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dept of Pediatric Surgery1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-5888
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
- Critical Care Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356317366
- St Christophers Hospital Chldn
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ind University Hosps
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Dunn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunn works at
Dr. Dunn speaks Spanish.
Dr. Dunn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.