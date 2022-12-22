Dr. Stephen Duplechain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duplechain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Duplechain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Duplechain, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Duplechain works at
Locations
Digestive Health Center764 N Acadia Rd Ste A, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 446-1958Monday8:00am - 4:15pmTuesday8:00am - 4:15pmWednesday8:00am - 4:15pmThursday8:00am - 4:15pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Digestive Health Center141 Twin Oaks Dr, Raceland, LA 70394 Directions (985) 446-1958
Digestive Health Center602 N Acadia Rd Ste 101, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 446-1958
Digestive Health Center430 Corporate Dr Ste C, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 446-1958
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital
- Thibodaux Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone in the office is professional and courteous. Dr Duplechain is very knowledgeable about my problem and had a plan. The nurse called me back with planned procedure and explained the details and why I needed to do before and after. I feel very comfortable about I have to do and what to expect. Dr Duplechain also explained each step of my care. All professional. I have recommended him to several friends.
About Dr. Stephen Duplechain, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1861460982
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Earl K Long Med Center|Tulane University School Of Med|University Of Al Hospital
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duplechain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duplechain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duplechain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duplechain works at
Dr. Duplechain has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duplechain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Duplechain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duplechain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duplechain, there are benefits to both methods.