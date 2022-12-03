Dr. Stephen Duquette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duquette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Duquette, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Duquette, MD
Dr. Stephen Duquette, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. Duquette works at
Dr. Duquette's Office Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health Hospitals4100 Lake Dr Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-8860
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duquette?
Took very good care of me. Explained the procedure and what he was doing very clearly. He made me feel comfortable.
About Dr. Stephen Duquette, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1538507025
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duquette accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duquette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duquette works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Duquette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duquette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duquette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duquette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.