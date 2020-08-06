Overview of Dr. Stephen Durkee, MD

Dr. Stephen Durkee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Macon, GA. They completed their residency with Erlanger Medical Center Baroness Campus



Dr. Durkee works at Macon GYN/OB Associates in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.