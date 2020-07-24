Dr. Stephen Durso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Durso, MD
Dr. Stephen Durso, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.
Dr. Durso's Office Locations
Schuessler Pope Kehl Barnes & Durso1062 Forsyth St Ste 3B, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 743-3454
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
As a more mature woman, I appreciate Dr. Durso's attention to my concerns and the fact that he hasn't "put me out to pasture" just because I've gone through menopause. He's friendly and witty as are the staff. While I can't say that a visit to the gynecologist tops my list of fun things to do, Dr. Durso and his staff make the visit as pleasant as it can possibly be.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1023128675
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
