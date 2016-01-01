See All Pediatricians in New Hartford, NY
Dr. Stephen Eadline, MD

Pediatrics
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Eadline, MD

Dr. Stephen Eadline, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.

Dr. Eadline works at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC in New Hartford, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eadline's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC
    1729 Burrstone Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 798-1400
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Circumcision
Newborn Jaundice
ADHD and-or ADD
Circumcision
Newborn Jaundice
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephen Eadline, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053303453
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Madigan Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eadline has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eadline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eadline works at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC in New Hartford, NY. View the full address on Dr. Eadline’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Eadline. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eadline.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eadline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eadline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

