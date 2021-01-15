Dr. Stephen Earle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Earle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Earle, MD
Dr. Stephen Earle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Stephen E. Earle M.d. P.A.12315 Judson Rd Ste 208, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 872-6572
- 2 7700 Floyd Curl Dr Ste 208, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 575-4000
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Earle is a fantastic surgeon and will not end your appointment until all of YOUR questions are answered and satisfied. As for his staff, they are absolutely top notch and handle everything so you have zero headaches. If 10 stars were available, I'd definitely give them that rating.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Italian
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Earle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Earle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Earle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Earle has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Earle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Earle speaks Arabic and Italian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Earle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Earle.
