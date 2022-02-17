Overview

Dr. Stephen Egge, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.



Dr. Egge works at SUMMIT VIEW CLINIC INC in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.