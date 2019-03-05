Overview

Dr. Stephen Ehrlich, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Ehrlich works at Hoag Health Center Irvine - Sand Canyon - Coastal Cardiology in Irvine, CA with other offices in Ladera Ranch, CA and Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.