Overview of Dr. Stephen Eichelsdorfer, DPM

Dr. Stephen Eichelsdorfer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood.



Dr. Eichelsdorfer works at Town Center Foot & Ankle in Kingwood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.