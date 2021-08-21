Dr. Stephen Eichelsdorfer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eichelsdorfer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Eichelsdorfer, DPM
Overview of Dr. Stephen Eichelsdorfer, DPM
Dr. Stephen Eichelsdorfer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood.
Dr. Eichelsdorfer's Office Locations
Town Center Foot and Ankle8 N Main St Ste P, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 361-7400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eichelsdorfer is very caring and professional. He is a great Dr. His staff is very helpful and friendly. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Stephen Eichelsdorfer, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vamc Temple, Tx, Houston Podicatric Foundation Houston, Tx
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eichelsdorfer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eichelsdorfer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eichelsdorfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eichelsdorfer has seen patients for Heel Spur, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eichelsdorfer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Eichelsdorfer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eichelsdorfer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eichelsdorfer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eichelsdorfer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.