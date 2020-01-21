Dr. Stephen Eichert, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eichert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Eichert, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Eichert, DO
Dr. Stephen Eichert, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Moore, OK. They completed their residency with Oakland General Hospital Madison Heights Mi
Dr. Eichert works at
Dr. Eichert's Office Locations
Norman Heart & Vascular Associates, Moore700 S Telephone Rd Ste 200, Moore, OK 73160 Directions (405) 515-2260
Norman Neurosurgery Associates724 24th Ave NW Ste 220, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 307-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
During my first visit, Dr. Eichert spent the time to explain in detail what would be involved with my spinal back fusion. He was always patient and professional with me, but what really counts is the job he did. I'm VERY happy with the result of my back surgery! It has given me a new lease on life!
About Dr. Stephen Eichert, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1598728826
Education & Certifications
- Oakland General Hospital Madison Heights Mi
- Bottsford General Hospital Detroit MI
Frequently Asked Questions
