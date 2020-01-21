Overview of Dr. Stephen Eichert, DO

Dr. Stephen Eichert, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Moore, OK. They completed their residency with Oakland General Hospital Madison Heights Mi



Dr. Eichert works at Norman Heart & Vascular Associates, Moore in Moore, OK with other offices in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Herniated Disc Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.