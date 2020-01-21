See All Neurosurgeons in Moore, OK
Dr. Stephen Eichert, DO

Neurosurgery
3.7 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Eichert, DO

Dr. Stephen Eichert, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Moore, OK. They completed their residency with Oakland General Hospital Madison Heights Mi

Dr. Eichert works at Norman Heart & Vascular Associates, Moore in Moore, OK with other offices in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Herniated Disc Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eichert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Norman Heart & Vascular Associates, Moore
    700 S Telephone Rd Ste 200, Moore, OK 73160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 515-2260
  2. 2
    Norman Neurosurgery Associates
    724 24th Ave NW Ste 220, Norman, OK 73069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 307-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norman Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Herniated Disc Surgery
Traumatic Brain Injury
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Herniated Disc Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 21, 2020
    During my first visit, Dr. Eichert spent the time to explain in detail what would be involved with my spinal back fusion. He was always patient and professional with me, but what really counts is the job he did. I'm VERY happy with the result of my back surgery! It has given me a new lease on life!
    Lawson Pair — Jan 21, 2020
    About Dr. Stephen Eichert, DO

    • Neurosurgery
    Education & Certifications

    • Oakland General Hospital Madison Heights Mi
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Eichert, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eichert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eichert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eichert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eichert has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Herniated Disc Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eichert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Eichert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eichert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eichert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eichert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

