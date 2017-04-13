Dr. Epner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Epner, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Epner, MD
Dr. Stephen Epner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Epner works at
Dr. Epner's Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson Park5228 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago, IL 60630 Directions (773) 770-4707Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 7:00pmSunday8:00am - 7:00pm
-
2
Lincoln Park933 W DIVERSEY PKWY, Chicago, IL 60614 Directions (312) 445-8805Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 7:00pmSunday8:00am - 7:00pm
-
3
Physicians Immediate Care North Chicago Pllc4211 N Cicero Ave Ste 100, Chicago, IL 60641 Directions (773) 794-1000
-
4
Medexpress Urgent Care - Algonquin S Randall Rd226 S Randall Rd, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (224) 442-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Epner?
Dr. Stephen Epner took care of me when I visited Immediate Care in Lincoln Park few days ago. He was very professional, friendly, answered all questions and made me feel relaxed and well taken care of. I saw him again a day after for a follow-up check-up and he was just as nice and skilled. Highly recommended physician and clinic for an urgent care. Minimal wait time and excellent quality service!
About Dr. Stephen Epner, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1114047115
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Epner accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Epner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Epner works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Epner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.