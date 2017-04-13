See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Stephen Epner, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (5)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Epner, MD

Dr. Stephen Epner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Epner works at Physicians Immediate Care in Chicago, IL with other offices in Algonquin, IL.

Dr. Epner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Park
    5228 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago, IL 60630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 770-4707
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    Lincoln Park
    933 W DIVERSEY PKWY, Chicago, IL 60614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 445-8805
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
  3. 3
    Physicians Immediate Care North Chicago Pllc
    4211 N Cicero Ave Ste 100, Chicago, IL 60641 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 794-1000
  4. 4
    Medexpress Urgent Care - Algonquin S Randall Rd
    226 S Randall Rd, Algonquin, IL 60102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 442-3000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 13, 2017
    Dr. Stephen Epner took care of me when I visited Immediate Care in Lincoln Park few days ago. He was very professional, friendly, answered all questions and made me feel relaxed and well taken care of. I saw him again a day after for a follow-up check-up and he was just as nice and skilled. Highly recommended physician and clinic for an urgent care. Minimal wait time and excellent quality service!
    Chicago, IL — Apr 13, 2017
    About Dr. Stephen Epner, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114047115
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Epner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Epner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Epner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

