Dr. Stephen Erosa, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen Erosa, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.
St. John's Riverside Hospital967 N Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 964-4444Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
St. John's Riverside Medical Group1088 N BROADWAY, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 849-0110
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
This physician was wonderful. I will recommend him to my family and friends.
- Pain Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Widener University
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Erosa has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Erosa speaks Spanish.
