Overview

Dr. Stephen Esposito, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Esposito works at Hepatobiliary Associates Of New York in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Eosinophilic Esophagitis, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.