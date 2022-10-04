Dr. Stephen Esposito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esposito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Esposito, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Esposito, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Locations
Hepatobiliary Associates of New York2619 Francis Lewis Blvd, Flushing, NY 11358 Directions (718) 224-7186
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've known Doctor Esposito for the past 20 years. He has always given me excellent advice. He is extremely patient, has a wonderful bedside manner and has always solved my GI problems in the best possible way without prescribing hundreds of drugs or tests. His diagnostics are always accurate. I trust him 100%. I would never dream of consulting any other doctors.
About Dr. Stephen Esposito, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Booth Meml
- Li Jewish
- Li Jewish
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Esposito has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esposito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esposito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esposito has seen patients for Eosinophilic Esophagitis, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esposito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Esposito speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Esposito. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esposito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esposito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esposito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.