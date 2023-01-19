Overview of Dr. Stephen Evan, MD

Dr. Stephen Evan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.



Dr. Evan works at COMPREHENSIVE SURGICAL GROUP OF NORTHEAST OHIO in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Stomach Tumor, Gastric Ulcer and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.