Dr. Stephen Evangelisti, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (49)
Map Pin Small Rochester, NY
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Evangelisti, MD

Dr. Stephen Evangelisti, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Rochester Med Sch and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.

Dr. Evangelisti works at Dr. Stephen M. Evangelisti and Medical Spa in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Evangelisti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Stephen M. Evangelisti and Medical Spa
    1901 Lac de Ville Blvd Ste 2, Rochester, NY 14618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 325-1120

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rochester General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Stephen Evangelisti, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326092107
    Education & Certifications

    • Strong Meml
    • Roswell Park Cancer Institute
    • Strong Meml Hosps
    • University of Rochester Med Sch
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Evangelisti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evangelisti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Evangelisti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Evangelisti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Evangelisti works at Dr. Stephen M. Evangelisti and Medical Spa in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Evangelisti’s profile.

    Dr. Evangelisti has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evangelisti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Evangelisti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evangelisti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evangelisti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evangelisti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

