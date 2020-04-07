Dr. Stephen Evans Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Evans Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Evans Jr, MD
Dr. Stephen Evans Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Westlake, OH.
Dr. Evans Jr' Office Locations
Premier Physicians Health Center25200 Center Ridge Rd Ste 1200, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 871-6560
Hospital Affiliations
- UH St. John Medical Center
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Lost fingertip at work dr.evens could not reattach but did take time to explain what options we could do trusted in his experience and could not of been happier thank u dr. evens for the time u spent in ur field world needs more ppl like u
About Dr. Stephen Evans Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1235128547
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans Jr accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans Jr has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.