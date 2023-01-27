Overview

Dr. Stephen Ewer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Good Shepherd Medical Center and Kadlec Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ewer works at Kadlec Clinic in Richland, WA with other offices in Kennewick, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.