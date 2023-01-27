Dr. Stephen Ewer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ewer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Ewer, MD
Dr. Stephen Ewer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Good Shepherd Medical Center and Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
Kadlec Inland Cardiology - Richland1100 Goethals Dr Ste F, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 942-3272
Kadlec Regional Medical Center888 Swift Blvd, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 946-4611
Kadlec Regional Medical Center3900 S Zintel Way, Kennewick, WA 99337 Directions (509) 942-3125
- Good Shepherd Medical Center
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
Every thing is cool, Doctor Ewer renewed my 1 year gaurantee.
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
