Dr. Stephen Falchek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Falchek, MD
Dr. Stephen Falchek, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Falchek works at
Dr. Falchek's Office Locations
Nemours Physicians Associates1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (800) 416-4441
duPont Child Neurology3855 West Chester Pike Ste 280, Newtown Square, PA 19073 Directions (800) 416-4441
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Falchek is top class. When my son was 8 years old, he began as his patient. He stayed with Dr Falchek until he went off to college. Dr. Falchek was very calm and helpful with putting things in perspective. He gave us facts and encouraged my son to live to his fullest. He helped us manage through medicines and helped my son in teen years realize the importance of keeping up with his medicine. When my son aged out, he suggested wonderful doctors. He is a very genuine, kind man.
About Dr. Stephen Falchek, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1932290228
Education & Certifications
- St Christophers Hospital Chldn
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Falchek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Falchek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Falchek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Falchek works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Falchek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falchek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Falchek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Falchek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.