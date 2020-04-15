Overview

Dr. Stephen Farkas, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Farkas works at Colorado Springs Health Partners, PC Pediatrics in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.