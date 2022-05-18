See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Bedford, TX
Dr. Stephen Farmer, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Dr. Stephen Farmer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Methodist Southlake Medical Center and Texas Health Heb.

Dr. Farmer works at Stephen J. Farmer, M.D. in Bedford, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Stephen J. Farmer, M.D.
    3001 Airport Fwy Ste A, Bedford, TX 76021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 571-6863

  • Methodist Southlake Medical Center
  • Texas Health Heb

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse Chevron Icon
Apical Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Testing Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Implantable Birth Control Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma, Hereditary Multiple, of Skin Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obstetric Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pessary Insertion Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post Menopause Treatment Chevron Icon
Posterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Associated Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Counseling Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Changes Associated With Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vaginal Pain Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 18, 2022
    I transferred to Dr. Farmer in the middle of my pregnancy, and I am so glad that I did. While they are professional it doesn't feel like you are walking into a doctor's office but a home. The environment makes you feels safe and familiar and the staff act more like a family than co-workers. My pregnancy went on without a hitch thanks to them.
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Persian and Spanish
    • 1639105505
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    • Texas Tech University
    Dr. Stephen Farmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farmer works at Stephen J. Farmer, M.D. in Bedford, TX. View the full address on Dr. Farmer’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Farmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

