Overview

Dr. Stephen Farmer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Methodist Southlake Medical Center and Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Farmer works at Stephen J. Farmer, M.D. in Bedford, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.