Dr. Faust has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Faust
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Faust
Dr. Stephen Faust is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Faust's Office Locations
Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Center2000 Medical Pkwy Ste 101, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 268-8862Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturday7:30am - 4:00pmSunday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Faust
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598768285
Education & Certifications
- University Penn Hospital
- Presby Penn Med Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Faust accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Faust has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Faust has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faust on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Faust speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Faust. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faust.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faust, there are benefits to both methods.