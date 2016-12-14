Overview of Dr. Stephen Feltz, MD

Dr. Stephen Feltz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, IA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.



Dr. Feltz works at OB/GYN Associates, PLC in Knoxville, IA with other offices in Ankeny, IA and Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.