Dr. Stephen Feltz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Feltz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Feltz, MD
Dr. Stephen Feltz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, IA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.
Dr. Feltz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Feltz's Office Locations
-
1
Knoxville1202 W Howard St, Knoxville, IA 50138 Directions (515) 288-3287
-
2
Ankeny Office800 E 1st St Ste W220, Ankeny, IA 50021 Directions (515) 288-3287
-
3
Pleasant Hill5900 E University Ave Ste 301, Des Moines, IA 50327 Directions (515) 288-3287
-
4
Surgery Center of Des Moines East717 Lyon St, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 266-3140
-
5
Main office330 Laurel St Ste 1100, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 288-3287
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feltz?
I can't say enough good things about this doctor and his entire staff. I originally went to him for treatment of a bladder issue. Because he is thorough and professional, he was able to diagnose me with cancer, despite the fact that I never had any symptoms. Because of the rating of the cancer, he referred me to an oncologist but without his timely intervention, my cancer may have developed into a life-threatening condition instead of a treatable one.
About Dr. Stephen Feltz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1417055641
Education & Certifications
- IN U
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feltz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feltz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feltz works at
Dr. Feltz has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feltz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Feltz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feltz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feltz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feltz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.