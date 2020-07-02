Dr. Stephen Ferraro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferraro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Ferraro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen Ferraro, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Mercy Medical Center Redding and Shasta Regional Medical Center.
Redding1255 Liberty St, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 246-2467Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Apogee Outpatient Surgery Center1238 West St, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 246-2467
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Shasta Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
I had a tumor removed from my wrist tendon and I couldn't be more pleased! Everything went better than I had expected and I am very pleased!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
- La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Tulane University
