Dr. Stephen Ferzoco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital.



Dr. Ferzoco works at KENMORE-HARVARD VANGUARD MEDICAL ASSOCIATES in Boston, MA with other offices in Dedham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.