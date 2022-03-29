Dr. Stephen Finberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Finberg, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Finberg, DO is a Pulmonologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Finberg works at
Locations
-
1
Desert Center for Allergy & Chest Disease6970 E Chauncey Ln Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (602) 788-7211Monday8:15am - 4:00pmWednesday8:15am - 4:00pmThursday8:15am - 4:00pmFriday8:15am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Finberg?
I came to Dr. Stephen Finberg with shortness of breath after an E.R. visit about a month previously . From his friendly and efficient reception and medical staff to the time and care he took getting to know me and my situation, I couldn’t possibly be more pleased or impressed with this practice. They were also quick in responding to some drug coverage issues I was having in filling my prescription. I so appreciated this as sometimes it takes 1-2 days with other doctors to hear back from a left message.
About Dr. Stephen Finberg, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1285626374
Education & Certifications
- UCLA/Wadsworth Va Medical Center-Pulmonary/Sleep Medicine, Allergy/Immunology
- Phoenix General Hospital
- Metropolitan Hospital
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Allergy & Immunology and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finberg works at
Dr. Finberg has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, Shortness of Breath and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Finberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.