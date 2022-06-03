Dr. Stephen Finger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Finger, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Finger, MD
Dr. Stephen Finger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finger's Office Locations
- 1 2256 Hendrickson St, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 692-1515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Finger?
Pleasant staff doctor did a thorough examination and expected my issues with my ears .
About Dr. Stephen Finger, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1669572475
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finger has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Finger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.