Dr. Stephen Finn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Finn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rome, GA. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.
Locations
Harbin Clinic Urology1825 Martha Berry Blvd NW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 295-5331
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Redmond
- Floyd Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My son was diagnosed with alcohol withdrawals and Dr Finn saved his life. He is in recovery of 8 months sober and moving forward in life. This man is straight forward and don’t hesitate to tell you what you need to hear. He saved my child. I’ll be forever grateful!
About Dr. Stephen Finn, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Duke University
- Duke University School Of Medicine
