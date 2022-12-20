Dr. Stephen Firshein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Firshein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Firshein, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Firshein, MD
Dr. Stephen Firshein, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Wethersfield, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Firshein works at
Dr. Firshein's Office Locations
-
1
Wethersfield1260 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 246-6647
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Firshein?
Dr. Firshein is a very empathetic, kind and inquisitive physician. He uses humor to engage while he thoroughly examines and determines your present condition. As a very experienced physician, Dr. Firshein knows the questions to ask and knows what to do with the answers.
About Dr. Stephen Firshein, MD
- Hematology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467557694
Education & Certifications
- Yale U
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Firshein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Firshein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Firshein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Firshein works at
Dr. Firshein has seen patients for Purpura and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Firshein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Firshein speaks Spanish.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Firshein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Firshein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Firshein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Firshein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.