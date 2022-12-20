Overview of Dr. Stephen Firshein, MD

Dr. Stephen Firshein, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Wethersfield, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Firshein works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Wethersfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Purpura and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.