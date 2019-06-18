Overview of Dr. Stephen Fischer, MD

Dr. Stephen Fischer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine.



Dr. Fischer works at HEART OF FLORIDA HEALTH CT CENTRAL in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.