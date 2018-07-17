See All Dermatologists in Hagerstown, MD
Dr. Stephen Flax, MD

Dermatology
3.2 (20)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stephen Flax, MD is a Dermatologist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.

Dr. Flax works at Anne Arundel Dermatology in Hagerstown, MD with other offices in Winchester, VA and Martinsburg, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Keloid Scar along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anne Arundel Dermatology
    1185 Imperial Dr Ste 201, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 351-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Cornerstone Sports and Orthopaedic Surgery of Winchester PC
    650 Cedar Creek Grade Ste 213, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 773-3240
  3. 3
    Dermatology Associates Inc
    1008 Winchester Ave, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 263-2974

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Winchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Tell Us About Yourself

    Finish Here

    About Dr. Stephen Flax, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376514596
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Flax, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flax is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flax has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flax has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flax has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Keloid Scar, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flax on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Flax. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flax.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flax, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flax appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

