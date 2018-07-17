Overview

Dr. Stephen Flax, MD is a Dermatologist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Flax works at Anne Arundel Dermatology in Hagerstown, MD with other offices in Winchester, VA and Martinsburg, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Keloid Scar along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.