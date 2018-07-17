Dr. Stephen Flax, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flax is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Flax, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Flax, MD is a Dermatologist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Flax works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Anne Arundel Dermatology1185 Imperial Dr Ste 201, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (443) 351-3376Monday8:00am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 3:30pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Cornerstone Sports and Orthopaedic Surgery of Winchester PC650 Cedar Creek Grade Ste 213, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 773-3240
-
3
Dermatology Associates Inc1008 Winchester Ave, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 263-2974
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flax?
I have been a patient of Dr. Flax for a number of years and have been very pleased with the services provided. He is always very detailed and professional.
About Dr. Stephen Flax, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, German
- 1376514596
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flax has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flax accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flax has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flax works at
Dr. Flax has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Keloid Scar, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flax on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Flax speaks German.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Flax. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flax.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flax, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flax appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.